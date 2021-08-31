A MAN was allegedly sexually assaulted in Caerphilly last week.

The man, who is in his 40s, is said to have been assaulted near Pontygwindy Road.

The assault took place on Thursday, August 26, at around 9.55pm.

Specialist officers are taking care of the man while Gwent Police investigate.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on a lane off Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly.

"The incident occurred at approximately 9.55pm on Thursday, August 26.

"The victim was a man in his 40s who is being supported by specialist officers.

"Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101 quoting 2100301369 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

