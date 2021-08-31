A MAN was allegedly sexually assaulted in Caerphilly last week.
The man, who is in his 40s, is said to have been assaulted near Pontygwindy Road.
The assault took place on Thursday, August 26, at around 9.55pm.
Specialist officers are taking care of the man while Gwent Police investigate.
- Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on a lane off Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly.
"The incident occurred at approximately 9.55pm on Thursday, August 26.
"The victim was a man in his 40s who is being supported by specialist officers.
"Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101 quoting 2100301369 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
READ MORE:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.