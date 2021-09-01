THREE of the five new deaths relating to Covid-19 in Wales were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board according to Public Health Wales’ latest figures.

It puts the total for the Gwent area to 980 and the Wales-wide total to 5,677.

There were 3,328 positive cases in Wales out of 24,472 tests. 540 of these cases were in the Gwent area. There were 3,059 tests carried out in Gwent.

Caerphilly recorded the highest number of new cases in Gwent with 195, Newport recorded 157, Blaenau Gwent recorded 73, Torfaen with 59 and Monmouthshire with 56.

Here are the locations of all the newly recorded cases in Wales:

Swansea: 398

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 300

Cardiff: 293

Carmarthenshire: 242

Neath Port Talbot: 236

Caerphilly: 195

Newport: 157

Flintshire: 135

Pembrokeshire: 134

Bridgend: 132

Gwynedd: 119

Merthyr Tydfil: 109

Conwy: 106

Vale of Glamorgan: 105

Powys: 99

Denbighshire: 97

Wrexham: 88

Blaenau Gwent: 73

Torfaen: 59

Monmouthshire: 56

Anglesey: 41

Ceredigion: 40

Unknown location: 11

Resident outside Wales: 103