A MOTORCYCLIST who was left with injuries described as “life-threatening” after a crash in Newport has been released from hospital, it has been confirmed.

The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a collision on the Old Green Roundabout in city centre on Friday, August 27.

In the aftermath of the incident, Gwent Police described his injuries as “life changing/life threatening”.

Today, the force has issued an update on the condition of the man, confirming that he has since been released from hospital.

No update has been given as to the investigation into the collision.

Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

In the aftermath of the collision, which is thought to have taken place at around 6am, a section of the roundabout was closed to motorists while Gwent Police’s collision investigation unit assessed the scene.

It has been confirmed that the collision involved one vehicle – thought to be the motorcycle, which was seen on the ground inside the cordon.

For several hours, Old Green Roundabout was inaccessible all the way to Harlequin Roundabout as the scene was secured, and traffic was unable to cross Newport Bridge in an outbound direction, though traffic coming into the city centre was not affected.

A further road closure was in place on Wyndham Street.

Read more local news here

What did the emergency services say?





Shortly after the incident, on August 27, a spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “A single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorbike occurred on the A4042 (between the old green roundabout and Harlequin roundabout) this morning at approximately 6am.

“A man has been taken to UHW with what is described as life changing/life threatening injuries at this time.”

Later that day, a spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.04am to reports of a road traffic accident involving a motorcycle at the Old Green Interchange area of Newport.

“We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene and one patient was taken to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."