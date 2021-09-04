ALMOST 2,000 violent crimes were reported to Gwent Police across a single month.
Latest figures reveal that there were 1,839 violent crimes recorded by police across Gwent during July.
Violent crimes include those classified as violence and sexual offences by police, as well as robberies, which include the use of, or threat of, force.
July's figures, from Data.Police.UK show that there 18 robberies across the month.
While there were 1,821 crimes classed as violence and sexual offences across the region.
READ MORE:
- Did you hear a loud bang this morning? Here is what the cause was
- One area of Newport has coronavirus rate of 735, one of the worst in Wales
- 'Disgraceful' Good Morning Britain Covid lockdown segment slammed by viewers
The Argus has analysed this data and mapped every burglary that has occurred across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen so far this year.
The data provided is the approximate location of a crime, not the exact place that it occurred due to location anonymisation.
You can see the map here.
Violent crime made up more than a third of the 5,209 crimes recorded in Gwent in July.
Newport was the area which saw the most crime, with 1,752 crimes reported across the month.
Caerphilly saw the second most crime with 1,438, while Monmouthshire had the lowest levels of crime.
Just 540 incidents were reported across the county during July.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.