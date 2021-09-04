ALMOST 2,000 violent crimes were reported to Gwent Police across a single month.

Latest figures reveal that there were 1,839 violent crimes recorded by police across Gwent during July.

Violent crimes include those classified as violence and sexual offences by police, as well as robberies, which include the use of, or threat of, force.

July's figures, from Data.Police.UK show that there 18 robberies across the month.

While there were 1,821 crimes classed as violence and sexual offences across the region.

The Argus has analysed this data and mapped every burglary that has occurred across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen so far this year.

The data provided is the approximate location of a crime, not the exact place that it occurred due to location anonymisation.

Violent crime made up more than a third of the 5,209 crimes recorded in Gwent in July.

Newport was the area which saw the most crime, with 1,752 crimes reported across the month.

Caerphilly saw the second most crime with 1,438, while Monmouthshire had the lowest levels of crime.

Just 540 incidents were reported across the county during July.