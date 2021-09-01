RULES meaning travellers returning to Wales from abroad are only allowed to use NHS PCR tests - generally more expensive than their private counterparts - are being reviewed.
Although all areas of the UK require travellers returning from abroad to take PCR tests, Wales is the only nation where only NHS tests are approved. England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, on the other hand, allow tests manufactured by private companies to be used.
This means travellers returning to Wales may face paying out more - although the price of one test on the NHS has been reduced from £88 to £68, some private companies offer them for £50.
But now the Welsh Government has said it is reviewing the position.
MORE NEWS:
- One area of Newport has coronavirus rate of 735, one of the worst in Wales
- Gwent's Covid death-toll reaches 980 according to Public Health Wales figures
- Refill shop to open in Cwmbran this week
A spokesman for the Welsh Government said: “We continue to review the position with regard to private testing in Wales and are working with the UK Government to ensure that only those companies who achieve mutually agreed standards are allowed to provide tests.
“It is critical any positive cases and harmful variants are identified at the earliest opportunity. For this reason, for the time being, we require the tests to be provided by the NHS, so that we can identify positive cases as quickly as possible for our Test, Trace, Protect system to follow up.
“The price for NHS tests is the same across the UK and is set by the UK Government. Costs for NHS tests have been reduced to £68 for day two and £126 for day two and eight.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment