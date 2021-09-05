TAKE a look around the Cwmbran three-bed home with a unique feature making it worth more than £1,500,000.
The farmhouse is set on a mind-boggling 98 acre plot, and the site includes multiple outbuildings with planning permission to be transformed into homes.
Agents Purplebricks say the property, thanks to its large plot of land, boasts "long term development potential".
It was a shortlisted candidate site within Torfaen's Replacement Local Development Plan.
The farmhouse itself, located at Coed Eva, includes three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom.
Describing the property, Purplebricks said: "Substantial 3-4 bed red brick farmhouse with character out-buildings including a large portal frame type building for agricultural activities.
"In total, the property offers a unique opportunity for family or multi-generational living in a beautiful, secluded location.
"The light, airy house retains original features such as high ceilings; re-design and updating will create a wonderful family home.
"Windows in each room offer stunning panoramic views across rural countryside and yet, being situated on the outskirts of Cwmbran, there are easy transport links to Newport, Cardiff, and Bristol and London.
"The complex of original red brick farm buildings has wide potential for imaginative development (with relevant planning consents).
"Next to the house a useful walled yard with loose boxes opens onto a paddock with potential for stables, kennels or even a Granny annex.
"The very large brick barns offer scope for rural small business offices, extensive workshops, or conversion to two three-bedroom stunning dwellings (planning permission granted 2017).
"A large multi-bay portal frame-type building serves the farmland for livestock, machinery and storage with serious potential for equestrian use.
"The farmland extends to approximately 98 acres of well-established permanent pasture divided into gently sloping enclosures.
"There are a number of springs providing natural water to some fields plus there is a mains supply."
The property, not long on the market, is listed with an asking price of £1,600,000.
To find out more, contact the agents on 02475 118874.
