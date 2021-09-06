DRIVERS are being warned of foggy conditions on the roads this morning in parts of Gwent and South Wales.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for “dense fog patches”, covering the southernmost portion of south Wales, as well as much of South West England.
The warning, which was issued at 3am this morning and lasts until 3am, warns of “Dense fog patches across southwestern parts of the UK leading to slower journey times early on Monday morning.”
In Gwent, the warning covers Newport and south areas of Monmouthshire, including Caldicot and Chepstow, as well as the section of the M4 through the region.
The area covered by the weather warning
The Met Office warns the conditions may result in “slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible (and) there is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights”.
