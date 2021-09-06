A SOUTH Wales company has been named as a finalist in the non-alcoholic category of the Great British Food Awards for 2021.
Juniperl, based in Penarth, is an increasingly popular non-alcoholic spirit that was recently launched to meet the demands of the growing alcohol-free community.
Co-founders Rebecca and Wes are delighted to have their brand nominated. They launched the brand in late 2020.
The global alcohol-free industry has evolved and witnessed tremendous growth in recent times, as society's attitude towards alcohol continues to change. The 2019 Buyer’s Guide to Mindful Drinking putting the value of the alcohol-free beverage market at about £116 million.
An online review from James B said: "Unlike other non-alcoholic products that have a chemically taste this is a great non-alcoholic spirit and the best I have come across, tastes exactly like gin. Would highly recommend and will be purchasing again."
The winner of the Great British Food Awards Non-alcoholic Spirits/Wines/Beers category will be announced on October 28, 2021.
