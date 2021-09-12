THIS week we delved into the archives and found photographs of grassroots football clubs from Monmouthshire.
The pictures include young players in the under-10s teams, first division players and Thursday club members.
Can you spot your face in any of the line-ups?
Click through the gallery above to see all the pictures.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.