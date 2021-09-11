THESE fascinating photographs show views of Newport just 13 years apart, either side of the 1960s - the decade which brought widespread change to many aspects of our lives.
They were included in two publications that sought to market the city, primarily as a place to establish or relocate business.
The Newport (Monmouthshire) Official Handbook, from 1957, is an exhaustive 178-page guide to what the city and the wider area has to offer. Meanwhile, Newport ...Way Ahead, from 1970, is a sleeker, shorter (24 pages), more brochure-like offering.
Click through the gallery above to see the full set of pictures.
If you have any memories of the changing face of Newport from the late 1950s to the early 1970s, let us know by emailing newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.