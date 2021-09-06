ROAD closures are set to hit some of Gwent's busiest roads this week.
The M4 will be closed at various points around Newport, while the M48 near Chepstow and the Severn Bridge will also see disruption.
The A465 will also be impacted by closures this week.
All three of the major roads are set to be hit by overnight closures.
These are the issues to plan ahead for:
- M4 eastbound, junction 26: Maintenance work will force a closure on the M4 at junction 26 for Malpas this week. The overnight closure will start at 8pm this evening and end at 6am tomorrow morning. The work will close the entry slip road of the eastbound carriageway at junction 26.
- M48 westbound, junction 2: The entry slip road of the M48 westbound will be closed overnight at junction 2 for Newhouse this week. Maintenance work will close the slop road overnight between 8pm and 6am. The closures will begin tonight and run until Thursday morning.
- M4 eastbound, junction 23: Roadworks will close part of the M4 at the Prince of Wales Bridge this week. Between this evening and Saturday morning, the eastbound carriageway between junction 23 at Rogiet and the Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed. It is to allow maintenance work to take place. The road will be closed each evening between 8pm and 6am.
- M4 eastbound, junction 28: The eastbound M4 will also be closed around Newport at junction 28 for Tredegar Park. The entry slip road will be closed overnight at the junction throughout the week. It will be closed each evening between 8pm and 6am from tonight until Saturday morning.
- A465 westbound: Away from the motorway, the A465 westbound will also be closed in Monmouthshire this week. Maintenance work will shut the road between the Abergavenny Hardwick roundabout and Abergavenny each evening until Saturday. The closures will come into force tonight, between 8pm and 6am.
