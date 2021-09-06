MILLIE Court and Liam Reardon, this year’s Love Island winners, were joined on the sofa with Lillie Haynes during The Reunion episode on Sunday night.

When Liam moved into the Casa Amor villa, he was unfaithful to Millie with Lillie which meant they nearly split. Millie and Liam decided to continue as a couple and got to the final, winning the show and splitting the £50,000 prize money.

In Sunday night’s episode, the three of them reunited and were asked questions about their time in the villa by host Laura Whitmore.

After watching the scenes back, Millie said: “It does feel like a really long time ago. It’s not nice to watch. I’ve already lived it once. I don’t want to live it again.”

Lillie confirmed she had spoken to Millie since the show ended.

Asked how she was, Lillie replied: “I feel great. I have loved watching this whole thing. I don’t even feel part of it at all.

“I think when you watch them together you can see how well suited they are. They are a picture perfect couple as well. It was too good to be separated.”

Liam told Lillie: “What’s happened has happened. You are a nice person, I am a nice person. We can be friends at least…”

The interview also saw Lillie remain tight-lipped when asked about press photos appearing to show her with footballer Jack Grealish.

Former islander Hugo Hammond was joined by four female contestants whose advances he rejected during his time on the show, including Sharon Gaffka and Abigail Rawlings.

He said: “I’ll say it again, I left with no regrets. I was just being me.”

Jake Cornish missed the show because of illness but viewers saw him reunited with ex-girlfriend Liberty Poole in a pre-recorded segment.

The pair opted to walk out of the villa in the final week of the show after splitting.

During their reunion, Liberty accused Jake of only having video called her once since leaving the villa.

“It’s hard. Obviously I still have feelings for you,” she said.

“I just feel like there hasn’t been an effort to make it work properly.”

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, another couple who made the final, addressed their explosive argument which prompted nearly 25,000 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

After watching back footage of the evening, Faye admitted: “I would have been complaining about it too. Not my finest moment.”

Teddy added: “We’ve moved on so far from it.”

Viewers also saw scenes from finalists Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank’s first date and him asking her to be his girlfriend.