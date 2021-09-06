THE latest figures from Public Health Wales show that Gwent has 890 new cases of coronavirus.
There have also been eight more in Wales putting the death toll at 5,699.
The data, which covers the past 48 hours, shows that Caerphilly has the most new cases in Gwent by some distance, with 327.
Newport has 252, Blaenau Gwent has 112 and Torfaen has 107.
Monmouthshire has recorded the fewest cases in Gwent in the most recent update - with 92.
Wales in total has 5,033 new cases of coronavirus recorded.
New cases by area:
- Cardiff - 516
- Swansea - 472
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 417
- Carmarthenshire - 417
- Neath Port Talbot - 337
- Caerphilly - 327
- Newport - 252
- Vale of Glamorgan - 238
- Bridgend - 223
- Conwy - 189
- Flintshire - 187
- Gwynedd - 177
- Denbighshire - 164
- Pembrokeshire - 152
- Powys - 149
- Merthyr Tydfil - 136
- Wrexham - 124
- Ceredigion - 123
- Blaenau Gwent - 112
- Torfaen - 107
- Anglesey - 104
- Unknown location - 18
- Resident outside Wales - 128
- Monmouthshire - 92
