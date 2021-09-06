A STUNNING £1 million former mill building in a Welsh town which contains 11 luxury apartments has been placed on the market.

The 800-year-old Town Mill building in Llanidloes was the first mill on the River Severn, agents say, and was restored in 2002 before being converted into a suite of luxury apartments.

Now the property, which commands annual rental of £57,420 and is being marketed as an "individual residential investment opportunity" is available for £975,000.

"Apartments range from floor areas of 480 sq ft to 1050 sq ft and have spacious open plan sitting and dining areas," say agents Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd.

"All apartments overlook the River Severn and some have French doors that lead out to balconies. Accommodation provides from one to three bedrooms with luxuriously tiled bathrooms, fitted with Twyford's sanitary-ware.

"The high quality kitchens boast a range of appliances including cookers, hobs, extractor units and refrigerators together with provision for dishwashers, washing machines and deep-freezers. (The three bedroomed apartments are built as duplex constructions on the top two floors and also have separate utility rooms and cloakrooms)."

The prominent Short Bridge Street building can date its existence back more than 800 years. For a great part of that time it was the property of the Berthlwyd Family who dominated the affairs of the area and was originally constructed to grind corn.

Its famous 12ft diameter water wheel was powered by a mill race that was fed from a weir that held back the waters of Britain's longest river and the 'race' outlet can still be seen exiting through the 'otters cave' tucked by 'Short Bridge'.

"Now fully and sensitively restored in 2002, this fine stone building with a grey slated roof has been converted into a range of luxury apartments with a high standard of fittings and finishes," added MMPNL.

"Its town centre location, with easy access to shops and local amenities, as well as its position within the heart of a major tourist area makes the Town Mill ideal as home, or as an investment."

Further details can be obtained at www.morrismarshall.co.uk or by contacting MMP/NL at llanidloes@morrismarshall.co.uk or on 01686 412567.

MORE NEWS: