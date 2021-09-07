A MONMOUTHSHIRE care provider is in 'desperate' need of staff after the coronavirus pandemic hit the sector hard.

With staffing pressures and demands for social care increasing across South Monmouthshire, Lougher Home Care are "desperately seeking support staff" to ease the strain on home support services.

Lougher Home Care are a small domiciliary care provider based in Magor, providing at-home services across its locality.

Currently employing 52 home care workers who deliver vital care services to the most vulnerable members of our communities, Lougher include services such as support with personal care, medication support and meal provision.

A spokesmansaid: "The pandemic alone has added additional strain on staffing resources which has meant less valuable well-being engagement with individuals.

"In better times they have enjoyed Christmas and Easter, celebrating with parties and get-togethers.

"The annual fund-raising activities for local charities have taken a back seat and they are eager to get back into the swing of ‘normal’ day to day life.

"As a company we appreciate and value the workforce, with an open-door policy and ancillary teams available at all times to provide support to you in your role.

"Care workers are vital for helping the community and without them many elderly or vulnerable adults, even children, lose out on the support they require to live their lives."

If you are considering a career in care and would like to give back to your community, email admin@lougherhomecare.co.uk or call 01633 881177 and speak to Martine or Jackie.

