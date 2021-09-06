THE fire at a recyling plant in Blaenavon has been extinguished following a lengthy operation according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS).

At approximately 9.39pm on Saturday, September 4, fire crews responded to reports of a large scale fire at a recycling plant in Kays And Kears Industrial Estate, Blaenavon.

Firefighters were deployed to the scene to tackle the fire involving approximately 600 tonnes of recycled plastics.

Gwent Police has confirmed they were not made aware of any suspicion that the fire was arson-related.

Due to the scale of the fire, the materials alight continued to smoulder and crews worked in partnership.

A range of specialist equipment including aerial ladder platforms, high volume pumps and numerous fire appliances were used to help tackle the fire and secure the area.

A SWFRS spokesperson said: "In partnership with Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Gwent Police and Public Health Wales (PHW) our crews worked together to reduce the risk to the environment.

"A stop message was received at 12.24pm on Sunday, September 5 and it was confirmed that the fire had been extinguished."

A clean-up process is now under way and the fire service has reminded local residents that the recycling plant remains closed at this time and to follow any guidance from NRW and PHW regarding the surrounding area.

Natural Resources Wales are continuing to work on a number of measures to help minimise the impact of pollution to the local environment.

As a safety precaution, residents nearby were asked to keep their windows and doors closed due to an accumulation of smoke in the area, this measure has now been lifted.

Anyone who may have any environmental concerns can get in touch with Natural Resources Wales by calling 0300 065 3000, which is open 24 hours a day.

The site will remain closed as a precaution to allow for a full clean-up operation and to ensure that the area is made safe.

Fire investigators have re-inspected the area on multiple occasions over the course of the weekend and will be on site this morning to provide further checks.

Fire crews have issued their thanks to local residents and the community for their patience and support.