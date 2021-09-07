GWENT has some of the most toxic landfills in the country.
Four of the region's five local authority areas ranks in the top ten worst places for toxic landfills in Wales.
Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Torfaen and Monmouthshire all make the list.
Cardiff has the highest proportion of toxic landfills per kilometre squared (km2) in the Wales, one site for every 5.98km2.
Blaenau Gwent topped the Gwent list, and was third overall in Wales, with one every 10.87km2, and ten toxic landfills in total.
There are 23 in Caerphilly, one in every 12.06km2, enough for fifth on the list.
Torfaen ranks tenth with its eight toxic landfills spread out over 15.78km2 each.
While Monmouthshire was tenth with 49.22km2 separating its 18 toxic landfills.
Gwent as a whole has 59 hazardous landfills.
The research was conducted by comparison and switching service Uswitch.com.
Will Owen, energy expert at Uswitch.com, said: “The shockingly high number of toxic landfills scattered across the country highlights the variety of problems these landfills can cause.
"It is down to the local authorities to help identify them and organise a clean-up. Some of these older landfills haven’t been lined before the waste was deposited, unlike modern landfills, which means that the chemicals can escape.
"With the added support and funding from the government we will be able to stop any nasty surprises that could be coming our way.”
