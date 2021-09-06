PEOPLE are urged to check tide times after a group - including small children – were rescued from Sully Island.

On Sunday, September 5, a RNLI lifeboat was launched to rescue eight people who were stranded on Sully Island in the Vale of Glamorgan.

A spokesman for RNLI said: “Our D-class lifeboat launched just before 4pm on Sunday afternoon to reports of several people cut off by the tide at Sully Island.

“The volunteer crew arrived to find eight people stranded on the island - two adults with small children, as well as two other groups of two people.

“After transferring all eight people to the shore and giving safety advice, the crew returned to station and the lifeboat was made ready for service.

“Please make sure to check tide times when you're out enjoying the coast, to avoid getting caught out by the tide.”

This isn’t the first time that people have been stuck on Sully Island, requiring RNLI to assist them.

People are advised to check tide times and – should they become stuck on Sully Island – are instructed NOT to attempt to cross the causeway to return to the mainland, as this could pose a greater risk.

If in a coastal area you find yourself in difficulty or see someone else in danger call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

MORE NEWS: