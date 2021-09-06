KIMBERLEY Walsh said her heart is broken in a tribute on Instagram to her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding, who died following a battle with breast cancer.
Sarah Harding’s death was announced by her mother Marie on Instagram, little over a year after she revealed she had breast cancer.
At just 39 years of age, it is heart-breaking news and Marie’s post describing her “beautiful” daughter as “a bright, shining star” was moving and sad.
Kimberley Walsh paid tribute to her bandmate Sarah on Instagram.
She wrote on Instagram: “Beautiful Sarah this hurts so bad. To wake up and know that you are really gone is too much to bear.
“Hearing your infectious chuckle was one of my favourite things in the world.
“Your fire burned so bright and you loved, lived and laughed so hard.
“Sending love and strength to everyone who is grieving today. My heart is broken.”
