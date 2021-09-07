NEWPORT Model Engineering Society runs a miniature railway at Glebelands Park and has regular open days.
The not-for-profit company, based in Glebelands Park, aims to offer a focus for Model Engineering in Newport by supporting established model engineers along with people hoping to get involved with model engineering.
Their open days are between 1pm and 5pm on the first Saturday of most months (March to October).
Our Camera Club have sent these fantastic photos of the most recent open day, held on Saturday September 4.
To check them out scroll through the gallery at the top of this page.
