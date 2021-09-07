A WAVE of Hollywood stars have The Wire actor Michael K Williams following his death at the age of 54.

The actor was found dead in his home in Brooklyn, New York, at around 2pm local time on Monday, according to police sources.

He was a four-time Emmy nominee for Bessie, The Night Of, When They See Us and Lovecraft Country.

Last week, it was announced Mr Williams had joined the cast of Sony’s untitled biopic of famed world heavyweight champion George Foreman.

He was set to play Doc Broadus, who was Foreman’s trainer and mentor.

His other film roles included The Road, Inherent Vice and 12 Years A Slave.

However Mr Williams will be best remembered for Omar, the gay, morally ambiguous criminal who frequently targets drug dealers.

Tributes have been paid to The Wire actor Michael K Williams (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

A representative confirmed the news, describing the death of Mr Williams as an “insurmountable loss”.

Tributes have flooded in for Mr Williams, who as well as his role on The Wire earned fame and plaudits for playing Albert “Chalky” White on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee, 64, who like Mr Williams grew up in Brooklyn, shared a picture of himself and “my brother” together.

He wrote on Instagram: “Our Brother Passed Away Today In His Home, Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn. I’m Shook. Drinking A Bottle Of Italian Red Wine-Brunello Di Montalcino By Myself. Our Greats Are Leaving Us Left And Right. GOD BLESS.”

Wendall Pierce, 57, starred alongside Mr Williams on The Wire, playing Detective Bunk Moreland.

He wrote a moving Twitter thread and said: “The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth.”

David Simon, creator of The Wire, also paid tribute to Mr Williams.

He posted a picture of the actor to Twitter and wrote: “Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won’t come.”

Isiah Whitlock Jr also starred alongside Mr Williams in The Wire and paid tribute on Twitter.

He said: “Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless.”

In its statement, HBO, the network where Mr Williams became a star, described his death as an “immeasurable loss”.

It said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years.

“While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.”