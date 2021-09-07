NEWPORT and the wider Gwent area has enjoyed a late summer of sunshine, and it looks set to continue.

After a fairly underwhelming August, there was some fear that the summer might pass in a wave of overcast skies and average temperatures.

But, as the calendar rolled over into September, the weather has seemingly decided to play ball at last, with temperatures soaring once more.

Over the weekend, the region enjoyed temperatures in the 20 degree range, and sunshine bathed the region.

And, while the working week is now in full swing, and many residents find themselves back in the office or workplace – there is a positive to be found, because the weather looks set to continue.

According to the Met Office, today - Tuesday, September 7 - is set to be another scorcher.

At its peak, the forecast in this area looks set to reach 28 degrees in Newport at around 4pm.

This means that temperatures are forecast to remain high even after the end of the typical working day – giving everyone a chance to catch some rays.

Clouds should be something of a rare sight, with clear skies and sunshine on the agenda throughout the daylight hours.

If there is any downside to this prolonged period of pleasant weather, it may be that temperatures are set to remain high overnight.

As late as 11pm, when the day is at its coolest, it looks set to be as hot as 21 degrees.

This of course, might make a comfortable night sleep something of a challenge.

In Gwent, the forecast is slightly cooler – though cool is a relative term, with temperatures as high as 26 degrees forecast.

To find out exactly what to expect across the region today, check out our hour-by-hour forecast below.

Hour-by-hour weather for Newport and Gwent

According to the Met Office, the hour-by-hour forecast for Newport and the wider region today - Tuesday, September 7 - is as follows:

Newport

10am – Sunny day, 20 degrees

11am – Sunny day, 23 degrees

12pm – Sunny day, 24 degrees

1pm – Sunny day, 26 degrees

2pm – Sunny day, 27 degrees

3pm – Sunny day, 27 degrees

4pm – Sunny day, 28 degrees

5pm – Sunny day, 27 degrees

6pm – Sunny day, 26 degrees

7pm – Sunny day, 25 degrees

8pm – Clear night, 24 degrees

9pm – Clear night, 22 degrees

10pm – Clear night, 21 degrees

11pm – Clear night, 21 degrees

Gwent

10am – Sunny day, 20 degrees

11am – Sunny day, 22 degrees

12pm – Sunny day, 24 degrees

1pm – Sunny day, 25 degrees

2pm – Sunny day, 26 degrees

3pm – Sunny day, 26 degrees

4pm – Sunny day, 26 degrees

5pm – Sunny day, 26 degrees

6pm – Sunny day, 25 degrees

7pm – Sunny day, 23 degrees

8pm – Clear night, 21 degrees

9pm – Clear night, 21 degrees

10pm – Clear night, 20 degrees

11pm – Clear night, 19 degrees

Monmouthshire

10am – Sunny day, 20 degrees

11am – Sunny day, 24 degrees

12pm – Sunny day, 27 degrees

1pm – Sunny day, 28 degrees

2pm – Sunny day, 28 degrees

3pm – Sunny day, 29 degrees

4pm – Sunny day, 29 degrees

5pm – Sunny day, 29 degrees

6pm – Sunny day, 28 degrees

7pm – Sunny day, 26 degrees

8pm – Clear night, 23 degrees

9pm – Clear night, 21 degrees

10pm – Clear night, 20 degrees

11pm – Clear night, 19 degrees