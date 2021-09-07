NEWPORT and Gwent could be at risk of thunderstorms over the coming days, according to the Met Office.
The region has enjoyed a few days of hot and sunny weather to start September, but unfortunately, this could be at an end soon.
While Tuesday is set to stay sunny, the forecast is rather unpredictable for Wednesday and Thursday (September 8-9).
Newport has been placed in a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Wednesday, while the wider Gwent area is said to be at risk on Thursday.
Crucially, there is not forecast to be any thunder in this area – but the conditions make it a distinct possibility.
While it could be set to change closer to the time, Wednesday should remain dry and sunny – but not as hot as the days which have come before.
On Thursday the weather does look set to take a turn for the worst, with light showers predicted for much of the day in Newport.
That being said, temperatures should remain around the 20 degree mark, so it won’t necessarily be unpleasant.
The picture is not quite so pleasant for Gwent though.
While Wednesday should be uneventful, Blaenau Gwent looks set to see heavy rain Thursday morning, and thunder and lightning from lunchtime into the afternoon.
Monmouthshire meanwhile, appears more likely to follow Newport’s pattern, with slightly more rain forecast, but no thunder currently on the agenda.
With thunderstorms forecast further north in areas such as Powys, it appears as though Newport and Monmouthshire may just sneak below the at-risk area for thunder – which northern parts of the Gwent area seem more at risk of the worst conditions.
Yellow weather warning: What can you expect?
According to the Met Office, there is a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms.
This means that anyone in these areas can expect:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or perhaps hail
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
