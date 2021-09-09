AN unwanted pet ferret was found abandoned in a taped up shoe box near a bin in Bedwas.

The friendly female ferret was found curled up in a blanket inside the box by a member of the public who then brought her to the RSPCA.

The RSPCA say that if the ferret was not found in time, she could have died as she was left with no food and water and no way to escape the box.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Isobel Burston said: “Dumping a pet in this way is callous and thoughtless.

"Someone has made the decision to tape up this poor creature in a box and then walk away without thinking about the consequences.

“She had been left without any food or water and if she hadn’t been discovered we could be looking at a very different outcome.

"She wasn’t microchipped either, so I’m hoping someone will be able to provide us with information about where she might have come from.

“It is never acceptable to dump animals in these circumstances.

"If you are struggling to care for your pets, please reach out to friends, family and charities like the RSPCA, rather than leaving them to an uncertain fate.”

The ferret was given a full health check by the RSPCA and given vaccinations and a flea prevention treatment.

She is currently being boarded by the RSPCA and the charity are hoping to find her a loving new home in due course.

A poster appealing for information has been put up in the local area.

People can also ring the RSPCA’s appeal phone line in confidence on 0300 123 8018.