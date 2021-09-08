A NEW image has been released of what the proposed leisure centre in Newport will look like if it is built.

The site, submitted on behalf of Newport Norse, is planned to be a 'state-of-the-art' facility and is know simplay as Newport Leisure Centre.

It will have three main facilities - a multi-purpose activity hall, a swimming pool complex, and heath and wellbeing facilities - as well as a roof garden.

So far, it is unknown if it will be able to host live performances.

The facility, if built, will be on Usk Way near the University of South Wales Riverfront campus and a mere 135m away from the old leisure centre.

The building will consist of three floors that will be connected by open plan spaces.

The developers say that developing the "large brownfield site, which has lain vacant and underutilised for a considerable time" will "bring vitality and interest to this side of the River Usk and contribute to the regeneration of the city centre."

Newport Leisure Centre would replace the existing Newport Centre.

Reaction to the new image has been mixed online.

Michael Thomas said: "God, it looks awful.

"Why does every council approved project have to look like an Ikea light fitting?

"It's terrible."

Katherine Hawkins agreed, saying: "Sorry, but I hate these modern look buildings, they look out of place and made of cardboard."

Some people were positive on the new design, with Gina Goss saying:"Looks great and modern.

"Great to see new development, will be really good for children, families and locals who live nearby and don't drive."

Emma Corten concurred, saying:"It looks great!

"Sad to see the Debbie downers are out in force!

"NCC can’t do right by some people."

