Work to transform a former Newport steelworks into a large scale housing development is well underway, latest photos from the site show.

In late May, work started on the site of the former Whiteheads steelworks off Mendalgief Road, as part of plans to build 528 homes in the city.

Just months later, the site has already been radically transformed.

Pictures, taken from the edge of the site show that the huge plot of land has been flattened to a ground level, to allow for construction to begin in earnest.

Construction material and vehicles have been spotted at the development, which is set to consist of include one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Lovell Homes banners can be seen around the site, as the developer is responsible for 264 of the homes for sale.

Meanwhile, there will be 234 affordable homes for rent with Tirion Homes and an additional 30 homes for low cost home ownership through Melin Homes.

The large scale project, which has been described as “one of Wales’ largest regeneration schemes” has also received Welsh Government support.

The view from the edge of the development

Though it is locally known as the Whiteheads steel site, it is soon set for a new name, with developers calling the new community “Royal Victoria Court”.

While work has now started here, it may yet be a while until the finished product is seen, as the development is not expected to be completed until March 2025.

That being said, it is estimated that the first open market homes will be up for sale in early 2022.

Plans show that along with the properties, an eco-park, tree boulevard and series of open spaces are also proposed to create “a pleasant environment for future residents.”

Linking the site with the surrounding Pill, and wider Newport area, a pedestrian and cycle link is planned, along with three access points onto Mendalgief Road.

Access into the site will also be improved with an upgrade of Mendalgief Road.

In 2005, the steelworks at the site closed, marking the end of an era, after nearly 100 years.

At its peak, around 2,000 people worked here.

During the construction work to bring the site back into use, it is thought that around 850 jobs will be created.

Lovell Homes has been contacted for further information.