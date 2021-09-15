A PICK your own pumpkin event is coming to a farm in Torfaen in a first for the region.

Ty Poeth Farm situated in New Inn, Pontypool, has been run by the Morris family since 1840

Previously supplying high quality meat for wholesale, they have recently opened a small farm shop available to the general public.

With so many visitors to the shop being in awe of the farms beautiful countryside setting, James Morris had the idea to share more of the farm with the community.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the support we have had from the local community since opening the farm shop," he said.

"Farming is a difficult business, and keeping it profitable in modern times means we have to adapt. There has been a rise in popularity of pick your own events, but until now there has been nothing available in Torfaen.

"We hope to change that and make such events more accessible."

The event will run from October 9 - 31 and as well as pumpkin picking there will be photo opportunities with the farms tractor and its resident piglets, lambs and calves will be around to say hello.

Tickets cost £6 per person, which includes a pumpkin, and must be booked online via the farm’s Facebook page TyPoethFarm or Eventbrite.