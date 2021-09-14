INMATES at a Gwent prison will be undertaking a fundraising run to support the Royal College of Nursing.

HMP Prescoed is a Category D rehabilitation prison which focuses on preparing offenders for their release back into the community.

The event - a mini marathon - is part of the prisons 5 ways to wellbeing scheme.

A mini marathon is the same as a half marathon, 13.3 miles or 46 laps of the prison grounds.

Some of the prisoners are doing it all in one day, but some of the older prisoners will be running or walking the distance over a period of 10 days so they are still able to take part and raise money.

"It is also a really positive way that the prisoners can give back to the community," said residential admin support at HMP Prescoed Olivia Duggan.

"This is a really positive event for the men to focus on and give back to the community.

"It is important to ensure that we make clear how prisoners involvement in this is not only is good for their wellbeing (exercise, collaborative group activity) but it is a way for them to give back to their community, linking back to their rehabilitation."

Every few months there is an equalities meeting in the prison.

Representative from various backgrounds come together and talk about what they are happy about, would like to change in the camp and any other ideas they can come up with as a group.

"In the most recent meeting, the prisoners decided that they wanted to do something meaningful and raise some money for some charities," said Ms Duggan.

"They presented me and the Governors some ideas and we chose the mini marathon.

"This event will not only give the prisoners an opportunity to raise money for charities that not only help the communities and themselves, but better themselves by pushing them to train and exercise towards the event."

The HMP Prescoed mini marathon will take place on September 20.

The event will be taking place on September 20th 2021 at 9:00 AM