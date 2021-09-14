THE COUNCIL are warning drivers in the Newport area after motorists, including a lorry, continue to move sinkhole barriers to drive down Cromwell Road.

Repairs have been ongoing on a sinkhole in the Lliswerry area on Cromwell Road for the past week between Liscombe Street and Fairfax Road.

Traffic is being diverted via the SDR and Nash Road to the south and via Chepstow Road to the north, while Newport City Council works to resolve the issue.

However, some drivers are opting to move the barriers in place and use the pavement that's been left open for residents to drive through the road.

Resident Christine Ormond spotted a lorry driver outside her house moving the barriers to drive through to road and make their way to the railway.

Lorry makes its way through Cromwell Road

In another video she also captured, both a van and biker make their way through the road ignoring the signs and barriers.

Several motorists are continuing to drive through Cromwell Road regardless of the several warning signs and barriers

Newport City Council have said that work is continuing to “repair the void” under part of Cromwell Road and “it is hoped this will be completed as soon as possible”.

“We are aware that some drivers did move the safety barriers and bypass the roadworks by driving on the pavement despite the signage in place," added a council spokesperson.

“The site was monitored over the weekend and we would urge people not to be so irresponsible.

“They could be putting lives at risk instead of taking a bit longer for their journey and using the diversion.”

MORE NEWS:

Investigations had to be carried out to find the cause of the problem before remedial works could be done.

It was discovered that a bricked culvert carrying an historic water course running under the carriageway was damaged and water had started to leak through the sides.

This was not confirmed until late on Friday afternoon. Contractors then returned to site today after the scheme of works to ensure a long-term solution was agreed.

Contractors have to clean out the culvert and make repairs before the road can be reinstated and opened up to traffic again,” added a council spokesperson.

The road closure will remain in place except for residents accessing their homes. The pavement also remains open for pedestrians.

Cllr Allan Morris, who has actively spoke out against motorists moving the signs on the road to drive through, visited the scene today and said the "culvert was in very poor condition" and that a "larger section had to be removed to prevent further collapse" and "it's going to take a while longer to repair".

The current state of the road. Picture: Allan Morris

The council have also now put fencing around the barriers to deter people from trying to move them.