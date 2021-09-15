A popular farm shop on the outskirts of Newport is set to expand – announcing plans to open a city centre store.

Castle Farm Shop, a popular retailer at Castle Farm in Bishton, has earned rave reviews in recent times, selling their fresh produce to customers.

But now, they are set to put their products in front of a brand new audience, opening a second store.

And, while their farm shop is a little out of the way, based in a fairly small community best known for its proximity to the Llanwern Steelworks, the new store is quite the opposite.

Taking to social media, it has been announced that a second Castle Farm Shop will be opening inside the Kingsway Shopping Centre, in Newport city centre.

According to posts, the new store is set to open in just a matter of weeks, at some stage in October.

At this time, signs announcing that the store is “coming soon”, can be seen on the vacant unit inside the shopping centre.

Behind that, there is no obvious signs that work to transform the empty unit has started.

The original farm shop, in Bishton

Most recently, the unit was home to Rae Barton fruit and veg – a local greengrocers.

Prior to that, it is thought that telecommunications firm Virgin Media occupied the unit, at 29 Kingsway.

Once open, it will form part of the shopping centre which has seen drastic changes in recent times.

The neighbouring unit was, until recently, home to clothes retailer Peacocks.

And, while that has since closed, it is in the process of being transformed into a job centre for those impacted by the covid pandemic – an establishment being set up by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

What has been said about the new store?





Confirming news of the new store on their social media, Castle Farm Shop said: “We are over the moon to announce, we are opening another Farm shop.

“Opening in October, you will find us in the Kingsway Centre in Newport.

“When we started this journey, we never expected to have the opportunity to expand so quickly...this is hugely down to our customers and the hard work of our team.

“Thank you for helping us on our journey and we have so much more to give.”