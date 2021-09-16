A NEW retailer specialising in aromatics looks set to open in Newport city centre.

In recent days, coming soon signs have been spotted in the windows of a previously empty store inside the Kingsway Shopping Centre.

And, according to the signs, the shop space is set to be home to Lyssium Aromatics – a retailer specialising in all things relating to fragrances.

The company appears to be an online only retailer to date – with a web store.

However, it seems to be headquartered in Chepstow, with a business address at the Severn Bridge Industrial Estate.

According to the signs in the Kingsway store window, customers can expect: “high quality fragrance oils, car diffusers, carpet freshener and aromatic granules in 110 fragrances.”

At this time, it is not known when the new store might be set to open.

Coming soon signs are in the windows

However, the signage suggests that their products would make “perfect Xmas gifts” – which suggests that the store may open in the near future.

The space set to be occupied by Lyssium Aromatics is located near to the Commercial Street entrance to the shopping centre, situated in between the Luv 2 Giv gift shop and beauty store Glamour Forever – and opposite B&M.

What else is new inside the Kingsway Centre?





News of Lyssium Aromatics setting up shop comes in the middle of a period of change inside the Kingsway Centre.

In recent weeks, there has been significant change inside the indoor shopping precinct.

Work has started to transform the former Peacocks clothing store into a job centre designed to support those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

After planning permission for this change of use was granted, work started in early September.

Next door, in the space once occupied by a greengrocer and Virgin Media, a city centre branch of Castle Farm Shop is set to open soon.

Meanwhile, another retailer which looked set to depart would ultimately announce that they would instead be staying.

Early in the summer, Shoezone announced that they would be closing down, before later informing their staff that the Newport branch would in fact be staying open.