CANDLE company Flaming Crap are on the lookout for people to test their pumpkin spiced themed merchandise as autumn rolls in.

The lucky applicant will be able to test some of the merchandise on offer and give feedback that everything is up to scratch.

The role does not pay money, but the person selected will be paid in products worth hundreds of pounds.

Obviously, any applicant should be a big fan of pumpkin spiced products and have a keen sense of smell to give accurate feedback on the scent of the candles.

Other responsibilites include:

Modelling the pumpkin spiced apparel

Enjoying a pumpkin spiced latte in the pumpkin spiced mug (latte, regrettably, not provided)

They will also be called upon to help with ideas for new products for the existing pumpkin spiced range.

Oliver Burr, co-founder of Flaming Crap, said: “As the sun sets on the summer of 2021, we’re looking forward to cosy winter evenings with the sweet scent of a Pumpkin Spiced candle burning in our homes.

"We want the ultimate Pumpkin Spice fans to be involved in our product development of our new range.

"If you think this is you, then please apply.”

The new range is based around the ‘Pumpkin Spiced Slut’ candle, with merchandise emblazoned with the legend.

Flaming Crap are known for similar comedic novelty candles following the success of previous scents, 2020 Scent and One Night Standle.

Describing themselves as an anti-establishment and pop culture merchandise brand, the company was established in 2020 in Leeds

Applications for the role close on October 10, so apply as soon as possible if this appeals to you.

You can apply for the position here.

