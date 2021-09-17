TOOL and building supplies merchant Toolstation is set to open a new store in Gwent, it has been revealed.

The nationwide chain, which already has stores in Newport, Cwmbran, Caerphilly, Chepstow and Blackwood, is set to open another branch in the region – expanding into Abergavenny.

It has been confirmed that the new store is set to open on Monday, September 20.

What’s more, it is set to create seven new jobs in the region – and provides a place for other local businesses and traders to purchase their essentials.

The new store is located at Unit 13 on Mill Street Industrial Estate, and comes as part of the company’s ongoing, UK-wide expansion plans.

In recent weeks, Toolstation opened its 500th UK branch in New Malden, Surrey – and the Abergavenny store may not be their last.

The company announced ambitious plans to open more than 60 branches in 2021, creating 450 jobs in the process.

What can customers expect?





According to bosses at the company, “Toolstation offers a wide range of leading brands and trade quality products at great prices in store and online”.

Staff at the Abergavenny store are also said to be fully able to offer customers “expert advice and reliable service”.

A click and collect service is also offered, with items typically available to be collected in-store five minutes after being purchased online.

Credit accounts are also available for tradesmen and firms.

What has been said about the opening?





Toolstation Abergavenny store manager Shaun Stevens said: “We are pleased to be opening the new store and supporting local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in Abergavenny.

“We recognise the importance of challenging times and our new team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task.”

The new store will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sundays.

