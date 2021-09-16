GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate a missing Newport teenager.

Michael Ashton, aged 16, who has been reported as missing from his home in Newport since the morning of Sunday, September 12.

He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, of slim build with dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

​He also has links to the Caerphilly and Cardiff areas.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting 2100322328.

You can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.