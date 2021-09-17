A popular supermarket in a Gwent town is set to close, store bosses have confirmed.

Earlier this week, staff at the co-operative food store in Newbridge were informed that in a matter of weeks, the store would be closing.

A spokesman has confirmed this news to the Argus.

It can be revealed that the co-op in the town will be shutting its doors to customers for the final time on Saturday, October 30.

Located on the High Street in Newbridge, the store has been a mainstay for quite some time.

No reason has been given for the decision to close this branch.

However, the spokesman described it as “difficult” decision.

It is unclear how many jobs will be impacted by this closure, as staff as discussions are said to be ongoing in regards to staff potentially transferring to other co-op stores nearby.

Meanwhile, the future of the High Street premises is also unclear.

In a Tweet posted by the co-op UK Twitter account, it has been suggested that staff here will “TUPE transfer to the new operator”.

However, despite the Argus asking the co-op for additional information to this point, it is not mentioned in their statement, which officially confirmed the fate of the Newbridge store.

Statement from co-op in full

In a statement, a co-op spokesman said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and while this often involves opening new stores, we also regularly review our existing sites and have to take difficult decisions.

“The decision to close any store is never taken lightly and, only after careful consideration will our Newbridge store close on 30 October.

“Our priority is to fully support colleagues, who have been informed, and help find alternative positions nearby for those wishing to continue to work with Co-op.

“We would like to thank the community for its support of this store over the years.”