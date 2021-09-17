First Minister Mark Drakeford is set to make a decision on whether proof of vaccination will be legally required to enter nightclubs and large events today.

Covid passports will be part part of their latest three week review of coronavirus restrictions in Wales.

Mr Drakeford has not yet ruled it out, which is planned for Scotland and may be used in England.

On the controversial topic of vaccine passports and certificates, the First Minister gave some insight into the Government's current position.

"There are a series of practical and ethical issues that need to be considered in relation to vaccine certification," the First Minister said.

While once again not ruling them out, he did confirm his Government will not introduce them in "any setting where people need to go".

However, he added: “Where people gather voluntarily...given the numbers we are seeing in Wales today, it would not be responsible for the cabinet not to look at that as an option."

On the potential introduction of vaccine passports, Welsh Conservative Senedd leader, Andrew RT Davies said: “Welsh Conservatives have been clear in our opposition to vaccine passports, and we would encourage Labour ministers to ditch any plans they might have to introduce them."

No other changes are expected to be made in the review to Wales' coronavirus laws.