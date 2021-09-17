Newport Market is just weeks away from reopening, and visitors will be able to see a few familiar sights inside.

The city centre market has been closed in recent times, as part of multi-million pound renovation work.

Now, ahead of the reopening, more details have been revealed in terms of what can be expected inside – including news that a number of old traders will be returning to the site.

Among them, one tenant who has seen his business set up shop inside the market since it opened all the way back in 1906.

But, when they return, Rae Barton Fruit & Veg will have a radically different look compared to their old stall – with the interior of the market currently undergoing radical transformation.

While the market has been closed as part of this project, and, during lockdown, the grocers has continued to operate from their shop in Langstone, via a stall in the Kingsway shopping centre, and at Chepstow’s Sunday market, while also running a popular delivery service.

We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers.

Another trader returning is Friendly Neighbourhood Comics, which first moved into the market in November 2017.

In the meantime, the business has been operating in an online capacity.

While these two are set to return, they won’t be alone.

In total, when work is completed at the end of 2021, Newport Market will house more than 100 independent businesses, offering a variety of services and products including food and drink, retail and lifestyle outlets.

The revamped building will also host more than 70 workspaces and offices of varying sizes – from two-person units to others able to house up to 13 people.

Earlier this month, a number of the new tenants were revealed for the first time – including Pure Pets, Ashwell & Co, and Newport Distillery.

Read more local news here

What have the returning traders said?





Richard Soar, who runs Rae Barton Fruit & Veg said: “We started in the market in 1906 and we like being there. We’re looking forward to getting back in.

“I’ve been impressed with the work that Loft Co, the market developers, have done so far and it’s only going to get better.

“The market has always been like a little family, and I think with all the new and returning businesses it’ll be like that again.

“The food hall will be offering different options for everyone and I think that will really take off. It will encourage more people into the market and that will be good for everyone in there.

“When we re-open, we’ll be looking at our opening hours and hopefully take advantage of the longer hours.”

The old Rae Barton stall

Meanwhile, Tim Rees of Friendly Neighbourhood Comics said: ““I’ve always been 100% behind the development. The potential is enormous.

“I see what is happening as not just a physical regeneration but the rebirth of the market for the 21st century, and being part of it is an amazing opportunity for me.

“There are lots of reasons why the redeveloped market is right for my business. It will appeal to a family audience, which fits in with what I do.

“I’ll be able to open later in the day, and the opening hours will be attractive to a wider customer base – shoppers, office workers, diners, visitors. It will be a real destination venue.

“Being part of a vibrant community of independent traders is really important to me.”

How Friendly Neighbourhood Comics used to look

Market developers Loft Co expect an annual footfall in excess of 1.5 million – making the ultra-low carbon footprint market one of the most-visited historic buildings in Newport and the surrounding area.

More information can be found online here.

www.newport-market.co.uk