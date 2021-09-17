Another covid death has been recorded in the Gwent area, the latest Public Health Wales figures show.

According to data released by the health body today (Friday, September 17), one person has died as a result of the virus within the Aneurin Bevan Health Board area within the last 24 hours.

It brings the total number of covid deaths in our area up to 996.

At this time, this health board area accounts for roughly 17 per cent of all covid deaths in Wales to date, of which there has been 5782.

Currently, in the Gwent area, Caerphilly is seeing more new cases than anywhere else, with 235 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Here, there are 129.8 cases per 100,000 people in the area – as a result, no other area in Wales has as many cases relative to its population.

Have you recently lost a loved one? We want to help you celebrate their life by publishing an obituary in the paper and online. Click here to submit information and pictures.

In terms of new cases in isolation, Rhondda Cynon Taf has the most new cases, with 288.

However, this equates to 119.8 cases per 100,000 which makes the potentially deadly virus slightly less prevalent in this area when compared to Caerphilly.

Elsewhere locally, 91 new cases have been recorded in Newport, 75 in Blaenau Gwent, 65 in Torfaen, and 36 in Monmouthshire.

Nationwide, 2,550 new cases of the virus were recorded in this time period, and eight further deaths have been recorded.

In Wales, 2,371,337 people have had their first dose of the covid vaccine, and 2,206,377 people have received their second vaccine dose.

The full breakdown of new cases recorded over the last 24 hours can be found below.

Read more local news here

Latest new covid cases in Wales by area

Swansea: 243

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 288

Cardiff: 263

Neath Port Talbot: 164

Caerphilly: 235

Carmarthenshire: 199

Newport: 91

Flintshire: 88

Conwy: 78

Vale of Glamorgan: 137

Powys: 69

Denbighshire: 59

Gwynedd: 57

Bridgend: 138

Merthyr Tydfil: 78

Wrexham: 55

Blaenau Gwent: 75

Pembrokeshire: 63

Torfaen: 65

Anglesey: 21

Ceredigion: 38

Monmouthshire: 36

Resident Outside Wales: 68

Unknown Location: 10