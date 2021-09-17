AN ASPIRING Caldicot Paralympian who was treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) received a special visit from Team GB gold medallists.

Paralympic triple gold medallist in swimming and former GOSH patient, Ollie Hynd MBE, and Tokyo 2020 Olympic BMX champion, Beth Shriever, paid a surprise visit to Sara (nine).

Sara will be taking part in RBC Race for the Kids this year to raise funds for seriously ill children cared for at GOSH.

The athletes shared words of inspiration, speaking of their sporting achievements and the challenges they have overcome — proving that anyone can achieve their goals and ambitions, even in the most difficult of circumstances.

Sara, an aspiring Paralympian herself said: “It was great to meet Beth and Ollie.

"They’ve really inspired me to become a Paralympian.”

Sara has an extremely rare condition called Currarino syndrome, which affects her spinal cord, as well as causing weakness in her leg and incontinence.

Although the condition was present from birth, she wasn’t diagnosed until she was seven at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

Last December, she returned to GOSH for spinal surgery to prevent her condition from worsening.

Ollie Hynd, said: “I’ve always believed that you can do anything you put your mind to, and meeting Sara has reminded me just how true this is.

"I encourage everyone who can to raise as much money as possible.”

Beth Shriever, said: “RBC Race for the Kids is such a brilliant, inclusive event, and the fact that people can take part from their own home this year makes it all the more accessible.”

This year’s virtual RBC Race for the Kids will take place over a weekend of celebration with people of all ages and abilities taking to their local park or pavement by foot, wheelchair or scooter to complete their own race.

Participants can sign up for free at rbcraceforthekids.com, select their city and associated charity and choose their preferred race distance to complete during the weekend of October 16 and 17.

With participants able to take part from their own doorsteps once more, this year’s race offers a level of accessibility not seen in in-person events.

For the first time, racers can track their progress via a brand-new app available to download from the App Store and Google Play, which will connect participants from all over the world.

The money raised will go towards funding the hospital’s most urgent needs, including research into pioneering new treatments, cutting-edge medical equipment and support services for children and their families.