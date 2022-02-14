THE owners of an independent cheesecake business are “ecstatic” to be finalists in a Welsh business awards.

The Classic Cheesecake Guy was opened in Newport just over a year ago – in January 2021 – by husband-and-wife team Lee and Rachel Rogers.

Despite launching amid the chaos of lockdowns, the bespoke cheesecakes – which are made to order and can be collected from their Brynglas-based kiosk - have earned the business a spot as one of seven finalists in the ‘best caterer’ category of the 2022 Best of Welsh Business Awards.

Mr Rogers said:

“We are ecstatic! “The other companies in our category [best caterer] are awesome and some are really well-established, so the finalists are of a great standard. “For us, getting to be finalists within our first year of business is reward enough.”

He added that it has been a “bonus” to be involved with the small business community in Newport, receiving and giving them support, and hopes to be able to collaborate with some in the “near future.”

The couple also expressed gratitude to their customers – including regulars who they have dubbed “cheesecake friends”.

“Our customers are amazing, we have so much feedback and messages of thanks – their support is great,” said Ms Rogers.

“We feel privileged to be involved in so many creations for so many wonderful celebrations in people's lives and we love seeing customer photos.

“After the last few years seeing so many celebrations is truly heart-warming.”

Last year the winner in the catering and take-away category was Newport-based Beth’s Bakes.

To find out more about the awards, and see the finalists and other categories, visit bestofwelshbusinessawards.co.uk/