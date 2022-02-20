A NEWPORT business success story is preparing to celebrate a decade in the city.

Tiny Rebel started out, as many good ideas do, in a garage.

The journey from a garage in St Brides to the multi-million pound brewery in Rogerstone has been nothing short of spectacular.

Bradley Cummings and his brother-in-law Gareth Williams left their day jobs back in 2012 to pursue their dream.

The company quickly outgrew its first brewery at Maesglas, moving into the purpose-built unit in Rogerstone in 2017, also buying a building across the road so it can ‘future proof’ its base in the area.

Bradley Cummings, the co-founder of Tiny Rebel with his brother-in-law Gareth Williams

Their beers have gone from only being available in Newport to appearing on supermarket shelves across the country.

It has not all been plain sailing however, as the brewery has fallen foul of advertising regulations on a number of occasions.

The design of their branding is often a point of contention with the group and has lead to redesigns in the past.

One example was last year, when the group said Tiny Rebel’s Bump 'n' Grind had "strong sexual connotations"; and Cherry Bomb "did not clearly identify the contents as alcoholic" and "could be seen as reminiscent of a soft drink when considered together”.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Tiny Rebel did their bit to help the NHS during an extremely challenging time.

Two new brews, variations of Stay Puft called ‘Stay Put’, sold out in the space of a few hours.

Every penny spent was donated to the NHS.

“It’s all pretty much sold out,” said Bradley Cummings at the time.

“We’ve raised around £30,000 in four hours. It’s mental.

“We weren’t expecting it to go so well. It’s gone bonkers.”

Posting on social media to celebrate 10 years, Tiny Rebel said: “Feels like only yesterday Brad and Gazz left their day jobs and set off on a journey to create sense defying craft beers.

“This whole journey would not have been possible if it wasn’t for our team of 168 Rebels and you.

“Your loyalty and support has helped shape who we are today, without you guys, there would be no Tiny Rebel.

“Here’s a few things to look out for over the next few months as we celebrate not just our 10th birthday but 10 whole years of Tiny Rebel.”

A series of events has been planned to mark the occasion.

A range of new birthday beers will be released this summer and, if past releases are anything to go by, will be exciting and strange in equal measure.

There has also been the coy mention of something called Rebel Fest.

Tiny Rebel say that they are organising their very own festival, but are playing their cards very close to their chest. Details are scarce at this time.

“That’s all we are going to say on it for now…,” they said. Watch this space.