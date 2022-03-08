SOLAR panels, "green walls" and thousands of new trees will be created in Newport over the coming years, in a bid to cut the city's carbon emissions.

The city council says it is on track to reduce its emissions to net-zero by the year 2030.

In its new Climate Change Plan, which cabinet members are expected to approve this week, the council has set out its proposals for tackling "one of the defining global challenges of our generation".

That plan will include radical changes to the way Newport looks, adding greenery and harnessing renewable energy.

Another 26,000 trees will be planted on public land by the end of the decade, especially in areas of the city where ash dieback disease has forced the council to cut down areas of woodland.

But tree-planting will not be limited to existing green spaces. The council will pledge to develop an "urban tree strategy" by the end of next year, and creating "urban green spaces" such as rooftop gardens, wildflower patches, pocket parks and "green walls" of vegetation that cling to the side of buildings.

'Green walls' of vegetation, like this one in central Madrid, can help cities improve air quality. Picture: Google

Meanwhile, council-owned properties will be retrofitted with solar panels and heat pumps to cut down on the use of fossil fuels.

People will also be encouraged to end their reliance on the petrol car. There'll be more charging points for electric vehicles, and better travel information at bus stops will hopefully encourage the use of public transport.

Newport will pilot a scheme for its taxis to be ultra-low emissions vehicles (ULEVs) – all new licence taxis will have to meet this standard by March 2025.

And council staff will be expected to lead the way in making the city greener. All its employees will be given "mandatory climate and biodiversity awareness training" by September, and council investments must be made in "ethically-based funds".

Council workers will also be encouraged to continue working from home for part of the week, and will receive financial incentives to use bikes or public transport.

Figures show the council has taken "great strides" in beating recent climate targets, and has cut its most direct emissions by 29 per cent in the past five years.

Success stories have included schemes like the gradual introduction of electric bin lorries and the solar panels installed atop the city's velodrome, the council's plan reveals.

But there are warnings the "ambitious and wide-reaching" climate plan could have "a variety of financial implications".

The council must "be innovative in identifying funding sources" and grants if it is to cover the cost of the plan's spending ambitions, its chief financial officer has advised.