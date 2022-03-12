A POPULAR pub which boats stunning views across the Gwent countryside has been put up for sale.

Castell-Y-Bwch, which is located on a rural road between Newport and Cwmbran, is on the market for £495,000.

The pub is perhaps best known for having some of the best panoramic views of Gwent – with the Monmouthshire countryside and Twmbarlwm all visible from the property.

Inside, the pub has a traditional ‘olde worlde’ feel, with architectural evidence suggesting that parts of the building dates as far back as the 16th century.

However, the pub has not been without its controversy in recent years. In September 2020, it was temporarily shut down by Torfaen Council after it was found to have served food and alcohol during the covid lockdown.

It was then handed an improvement notice in 2021 just two months after its license was reinstated.

According to the listing, the owners of Castell-Y-Bwch have “invested heavily in the site with complete refurbishment of the property and a major investment in the outside areas which now provide seating for in excess of 300 people.”

“The Castell Bwch Inn is located on the south-western fringe of Cwmbran just a few miles north of the city of Newport in a spectacular rural location with outstanding views of the surrounding countryside,” the listing reads.

“Despite this rural location it is within five minutes motoring of some of the most densely populated residential areas of South Wales and the M4 motorway.

“It has proved to be a very good investment with the pub regularly enjoying trading sales of approximately £15,000 per week, and higher during the warmer summer months when full advantage can be made of the outstanding garden with spectacular views.

“The property appears to be constructed in the main of stone and brick with render and colour washed elevations under pitched slate roofs. It provides ground floor trading areas with flat above and is presented in very good order throughout and will require little investment.

“The outstanding feature of this property are the large grounds of approximately 0.73 of an acre which provide extensive seating and parking.”

You can view the listing here:https://bit.ly/3J3qTNP