NEWPORT achieved city status 20 years ago this week - with mixed opinions on whether this helped or hindered the former town.

Newport has had ups and downs over the years but, as previously reported, many great things - including history, sport, music and more - have emerged from the city.

Our readers were asked on Facebook

What are the best things to come out of Newport?

Obviously the more cynical replies included "the roads" and "the buses" but other people offering some interesting insight.

The mole grip

This handheld tool – also known as locking or self-grip pliers – has adjustable jaws which can be locked into place around an object to hold it firmly.

A mole grip (Picture: freeimageslive.co.uk)

Although the first locking pliers were invented by William Petersen in Nebraska in the 1920s, an engineer by the name of Thomas Coughtrie patented his own version of locking pliers, which he called mole grips, in the 1950s.

Based in Birmingham, Mr Coughtrie relocated the company to Newport and opened a factory, Mole Molonyx, near the Brynglas Tunnels using adverts and the reputation of the mole grips to help tackle unemployment in the area.

Nowadays, there are various forms of mole grips with the popular product included in many toolboxes.

Newport Medieval Ship

This 15th century ship was unearthed in Newport in 2002 when work was being carried out to build Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre.

Newport ship

Work was paused while the artefact – believed to have sailed the Lisbon-Bristol trade route – was excavated with the ship being conserved to be put on public display.

You can read how the 20 year anniversary of the discovery will be celebrated here and find out more about the ship online at newportship.org

Tayce

This 27-year-old drag queen is from Newport and attended St Joseph’s RC High School.

Tayce rocking the Welsh look (Picture: @itstayce on Instagram)

Tacye was a contender on season two of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, making it 10 episodes before being eliminated from the TV show. Tayce is still slayin’ it though, with more than 700,000 followers on Instagram.

Look at some of Tayce's memorable moments on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK here.

Newport RFC

Newport RFC – also known as the Black and Ambers – formed in the 1870s and were one of 11 founders of the Welsh Football Union in 1881.

This later led to the 2003 formation of rugby team Newport Gwent Dragons, which was taken over by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) in 2017, with the name changed to Dragons.

Find out more about the Black and Ambers online at blackandambers.co.uk

Famous football faces

The previous piece mentioned Newport County AFC and former manager Michael Flynn, who attended St Joseph's RC High School. You can read more about his time as County manager here.

Football manager Tony Pulis also hails from Newport.

Tony Pulis (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Along with managing various teams over the years he has a 17-year career as a defender playing for Newport County, Bristol Rovers, AFC Bournemouth, and Gillingham.

Music

The previous piece included some of the talent produced in Newport – Goldie Lookin Chain, Skindred, Feeder, to name a few.

A reader suggested 60 Ft. Dolls – a rock trio, which is no more, but formed in Newport in 1992 and toured with Skunk Anansie, Veruca Salt, and Mairon, and supported acts such as Oasis, Dinosaur Jr, and Elastica. Their song Talk to Me has a video which heavily features Newport Transporter Bridge.

Another suggestion was local punk band Bad Sam and, of course, the famous nightclub TJs was mentioned.

Youth support

Another reader suggestion was G-Expressions and Urban Circle, which both provide opportunities for youngsters.

Urban Circle Newport is an independent youth arts organisation and charity which aims to engage, support, and empower young people by working with relevant services and partner organisations including G-Expressions.

G-Expressions aims to support people aged 10 to 25 through dance, theatre, and leadership activities helping to develop their confidence and offer new experiences.

People also suggested some of the best places to visit in Newport, including: