A BURGER business which was “born in lockdown” is a finalist for a best takeaway award.

Burger Boys Gwent is among six finalists for ‘best takeaway’ in the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022.

The business is co-owned by Tawanda Motsi and Scott Gray, who befriended each other through football.

Mr Motsi said: “We have the ‘dads club’ with mates, grabbing food every two weeks and we always fancied opening a steak or grill house.

“It’s the dream, but it’s been a hard slog with many arguments.”

(Picture: Burger Boys Gwent)

With lockdown taking its toll, the duo decided to finally go for it – buying equipment and drawing up a menu, centred around film names – before launching the business in Sofrydd, Blaenau Gwent, in October 2020.

Initially, due to restrictions, Burger Boys Gwent offered food for collection only but now people can order food for delivery, or even dine-in.

“It’s quite a cosy bit of space,” added Mr Motsi.

“A lot of people don’t realise that they can come in and eat now.”

(Picture: Burger Boys Gwent)

Burger Boys Gwent is a finalist for ‘best takeaway’ in the Best of Welsh Business Awards along with:

“It’s great to be a finalist and I’m proud of everything we’ve put into the business,” said Mr Motsi.

“I love food and I’m a bit of a perfectionist – if something isn’t to a good standard, we won’t serve it.”

Staff at the independent burger business are family and friends – bar the delivery drivers – including students.

“We’re chuffed to provide them an income and not take away from their studies,” said Mr Motsi.

“I have a 19-year-old so I know it’s important that they do their [educational] work.”

Find Burger Boys Gwent on Facebook @burgerboysgwent

Check out all categories and finalists at bestofwelshbusinessawards.co.uk