TECH giants Microsoft have purchased a massive former factory unit in Newport, as part of plans to build a data centre in the city, it is understood.

According to reports, the global giant has purchased a one million square foot industrial unit on Imperial Way.

The site, which has stood empty in recent years, was most recently home to Quinn Radiators – before its closure controversially left hundreds of workers out of a job.

Prior to that, it was home to Korean electronics firm LG, as part of their sprawling infrastructure in Newport.

But, since the closure of Quinn, efforts have been made to bring the 40-acre site back into use.

Most recently, planning permission was granted which would potentially allow for the division of the site into five smaller units – as part of efforts to make the site more appealing to businesses.

However, latest reports suggest that Microsoft have purchased the site in its entirety.

What do Microsoft have planned for Newport?





It might not be widely known, but Microsoft already has a presence in Newport.

Currently, the American tech firm hosts its Microsoft Azure in a large hall inside the existing Vantage Data Centre, which is also located at Imperial Way.

But, such is Microsoft’s ambitions, it is understood that they are looking for a data centre of their very own.

The Vantage Data Centre in Newport, where Microsoft currently occupy space

The area surrounding the Quinn Radiators site includes both the existing Vantage Data Centre, and the soon-to-be-operational second data centre, which Vantage are currently constructing next to their current one.

With the potential for three state of the art data centres, and other tech firms such as SPTS Technologies also looking to set up shop here, the area is fast becoming a tech hotspot.

It is unclear if Microsoft would be looking to demolish the Quinn facility to start from scratch, or develop the existing buildings.

But, one thing is clear, the proposed work would bring with it tens of millions of pounds worth of investment into the city.

While Microsoft have not commented specifically on its plans for Newport, a spokesman said: “Microsoft has been investing in data centres in the UK for more than six years and we believe there is a great opportunity for Microsoft’s cloud services to support local business growth and innovation.

“We don’t have anything definitive to share at this time, but can confirm we are committed to supporting digital transformation in the UK with the Microsoft cloud.”

What is a data centre?





Newport could soon be a hotspot for data centres, but for many, they remain something of a mystery.

From the outside, they appear to be hulking, mostly windowless industrial buildings which are heavily secured.

Inside, they house the data and infrastructure of some of the world’s biggest companies and organisations.

And, given how much power it takes to keep these facilities ticking over, data centres use as much electricity as a small town, just to remain operational.