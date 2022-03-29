CASES of coronavirus in most parts of Gwent remain higher than the Welsh average.
The latest figures, from Public Health Wales, show Blaenau Gwent has the highest Covid infection rates of any council area across the nation.
There are 700 cases there for every 100,000 people, compared with the national rate of 451 cases for every 100,000 people.
Monmouthshire (513), Torfaen (487) and Newport (482) also have higher infection rates than the Welsh average, while the rate in Caerphilly (443) is just below.
The figures also reveal another four coronavirus-related deaths in Wales, including one in Gwent's Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
Some 4,853 more people have tested positive for the virus in recent days, including 895 in Gwent.
The figures for new cases and deaths cover the three-day period from 9am on Friday to 9am on Monday.
They mark a steep drop in the number of new deaths after 27 were recorded in one day last week - the highest daily figure in more than one year in Wales.
The figures also come as Wales introduces new policies on Covid testing.
And rules on wearing masks in shops and on public transport have been scrapped this week, along with the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive for Covid.
Here are where the latest cases have been reported:
- Blaenau Gwent: 146
- Caerphilly: 263
- Monmouthshire: 113
- Newport: 219
- Torfaen: 154
- Anglesey: 129
- Conwy: 178
- Denbighshire: 190
- Flintshire: 222
- Gwynedd: 209
- Wrexham: 230
- Cardiff: 583
- Vale of Glamorgan: 205
- Bridgend: 182
- Merthyr Tydfil: 119
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 313
- Carmarthenshire: 281
- Ceredigion: 115
- Pembrokeshire: 180
- Powys: 198
- Neath Port Talbot: 153
- Swansea: 306
- Unknown location: 41
- Resident Outside Wales: 124
