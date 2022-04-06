A NEWPORT burglar has been jailed for racially abusing a police officer.
Kieron Dean Raybould, 19 of Welland Crescent, Bettws pleaded guilty to racially abusing PC Khan on June 3.
He appeared by live link at Newport Magistrates Court on March 28 where he admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress which the court agreed was racially motivated.
MORE NEWS:
- Housebuilder hit with huge fine over water pollution at Gwent development
- Police appeal after homophobic assault on train near Newport
In October, he was sentenced to 25 months in a young offenders institute for burglary after breaking into the Bettws home of a woman who treated him “like a son” twice in 24 hours on July 24.
He was given a six-week concurrent sentence which, while initially reduced to four weeks as credit for the guilty plea, was returned back to six weeks due to the racial motivation.
He also has to pay £150 compensation and a £128 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.