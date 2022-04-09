A RUSSIAN discount supermarket previously reported to have been coming to Caldicot may now never materialise after reports the firm are pulling out of western Europe.
Russian discounter Mere - a rival to Aldi and Lidl - is preparing to close its first UK store - with plans for more looking to have halted.
One of the additional stores was to be in Caldicot.
Mere will be an unfamiliar name to many UK shoppers, but plans were to open the Caldicot store in around autumn last year.
The firm had planned to open 'at least' 200 stores within a five-to-10-year timeframe.
However, the Grocer has reported that, due to the current "political situation" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, this is now unlikely.
Staff at the Preston store were told last month that the store would close.
Plans for a store in Caldicot now seem some way off.
Mere, which was founded in Siberia in 2009, currently has around 3,000 stores internationally. The first European Mere store opened in 2018.
Mere was contacted for comment.
