PRIME minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak have insisted they will not step down after both were fined for breaking lockdown rules.

Fixed penalty notices were issued to the prime minister, the chancellor and Mr Johnson’s wife, Carrie, for attending a birthday gathering for the PM in Downing Street.

It means Mr Johnson is the first serving UK prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law.

Despite apologies issued by the trio, opposition MPs including four Gwent Labour MPs – as well as Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford – have all called for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to quit.

Argus readers have been giving us their thoughts on our Facebook page on whether the prime minister and chancellor should step down.

Stuart Bull believed the pair should remain in their jobs.

“Nope, right now we need stability,” Mr Bull said.

“The country and the world is facing a major crisis after crisis and the last thing we need is the distraction of a leadership contest and the possibility of a General Election.

“And even worse, the possibility of a Labour government – my god could you imagine the horror we would suffer then?”

Judith Davies said: “I think this is the final straw. Millions of us were stuck at home obeying THEIR LAWS and not seeing elderly relatives on special days and they were carrying on as normal.

“They are absolutely despicable.”

Sally Anne accused Mr Johnson of deceiving parliament and the public.

“Absolutely [they should resign] because he lied and lied and lied to us and parliament,” she said.

“We suffered not being able to see loved ones while they had lots of jollies. Sleaze lies and contempt for the working public. The whole lot should resign!”

Ben Tamplin believed Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak should not resign - but be removed from their roles instead.

“They ought to be removed from office for deliberately and repeatedly misleading Parliament,” he said.

“It wasn’t even the sort of thing they could claim their actions were for some greater good or noble reason where some particular circumstances challenged their integrity in some unimaginable dilemma.

“What does it say to other politicians, the public and the world about the state of our politics if this is the extent of the consequence?”

Richard Hammett defended the pair.

“They should absolutely not resign and stay and do the job they were elected to do.”